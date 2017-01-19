| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a moody view of King Street West, submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor Neil Ta. Captured from atop the Westside Lofts on the northwest corner of Bathurst and King, this east-facing long-exposure view shows traffic moving along King Street West, with the setting sun illuminating the city skyline.

East-facing view over King Street West, image by Neil Ta via Flickr

