| by Jack Landau |

Our first Photo of the Day of 2017 features a festive shot from Nathan Phillips Square, submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture. Photographed in mid-December, this view shows the recent Holiday Fair in The Square event, a holiday market and carnival that animated the public space between Decmber 8th and 23rd.

Christmas at Nathan Phillips Square, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

