Our first Photo of the Day of 2017 features a festive shot from Nathan Phillips Square, submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture. Photographed in mid-December, this view shows the recent Holiday Fair in The Square event, a holiday market and carnival that animated the public space between Decmber 8th and 23rd. 

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Happy New Year, Holidays, Nathan Phillips SquareChristmas at Nathan Phillips Square, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

