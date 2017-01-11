| by Jack Landau |

The two newest towers in Toronto's Financial District are the 40-storey EY Tower and the 54-storey INDX Condos. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to the EY Tower Forum thread by contributor deerparker, we are shown a view of the two towers from a north-facing window at First Canadian Place. On the left, the view looks clear through the bare office spaces of the yet-to-open EY Tower. On the right, the illuminated LED features of INDX Condos give the partially-occupied condo tower a striking presence after dark.

EY Tower (left) and INDX Condos (right), image by Forum contributor deerparker

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!