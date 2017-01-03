| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of BMO Field, showing off the stadium's temporary expanded capacity for the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic. Captured by Flickr contributor Oscar Flores a few days prior to the January 1st outdoor game between the Maple Leafs and Red Wings, this view shows the installation of a rubberized surface over the grass playing surface, and the completed ice rink at the centre of the field.

Aerial view of BMO Field before the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

