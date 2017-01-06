| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the base of Bazis, Metropia, and Plaza's Exhibit Residences, for a worm's-eye view of the striking new condominium tower on Bloor Street West. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ADRM, this view highlights the dramatic statement of the 32-storey Rosario Varacalli-designed condominium tower, which features four volumes of shifting stacked cubes.

Exhibit Residences, image by Forum contributor ADRM

