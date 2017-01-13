| by Jack Landau |

Drone views of Toronto have grown increasingly common in our Forum threads and Flickr Pool, including the aerial view from the Palmerston–Little Italy neighbourhood featured in today's Photo of the Day. Submitted to the Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this east-facing view was captured from high above the field at Harbord Collegiate Institute, facing east over the field and inflatable dome of Central Technical School, and on towards the central skyline.

Drone view from Palmerston–Little Italy, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

