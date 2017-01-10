| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Toronto's Financial District, where the historic details of the reconstructed Concourse Building now grace the entrance of the new EY Tower. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Sean Marshall, this view shows the reconstructed stonework of the 1928 Art Deco building, and colourful restored mosaics by Group of Seven member JEH MacDonald.

Concourse Building details at the base of the EY Tower, image by Sean Marshall via Flickr

