| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an interesting detail view of BMO Field's exterior. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this shot focuses in on the exterior staircases of the recently-expanded stadium's east facade, showing off the overlapping steel mesh railings and fluorescent lighting.

Exterior stairs at BMO Field, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

