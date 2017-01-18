| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a scene from Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood with a distinctly Hitchcockian aesthetic. Submitted to the One Bloor East Forum thread by contributor Jasonzed, this dichromatic photo shows a flock of birds in flight and the condominium towers of the Bloor-Yorkville area. From left to right, the photo shows One Bloor East, a sliver of Casa II, and Casa.

A flock of birds and the condominium towers of the Bloor-Yorkville area, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

