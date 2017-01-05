| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us north of the city limits, for an aerial view of the Highway 407/400 interchange in Vaughan. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this drone-captured view shows the four-level stack-type interchange connecting the two 400-series highways.

Aerial view of the Highway 400/407 interchange, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

