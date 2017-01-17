| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood, featuring one of the high-density community's slab-style apartment towers. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this view shows the exterior of 200 Wellesley Street East, showing off the prominent mural running up the length of the 32-storey tower, created in 2013 by STEPS Initiative.

200 Wellesley Street East, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

