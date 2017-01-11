| by Jack Landau |

With construction now practically complete at the St. Clair West site of BLVD Developments and Lifetime Developments' The Code Condos, residents continue to replace Skygrid Construction workers in the new Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium development. The 9-storey project's forming kicked off in March 2015, following completion of the excavation for the building's below-grade parking structure. The Code reached another major milestone almost exactly one year ago, when forming work for the structure topped off. The next big event came last April, when the tower crane used to construct the building was disassembled and removed from the site. Most recently, the first occupancies began for the development's 108 condo units and 10 two-storey townhomes.

The Code Condos viewed from the west on St. Clair, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

As of this week, 50% of The Code's units are occupied as work continues on the final exterior elements of the building. The final chapter in The Code's timeline will be the building's registration, expected to be finalized in the coming months. Photos of the site captured in mid-December more or less show the current state of the building, though temporary fencing has since been removed from the building's perimeter.

The Code Condos viewed from the east on St. Clair, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

With half of the building's suites occupied, the final interior elements are taking shape. Located on the second floor, The Code's Tomas Pearce Interior Design Consulting Inc-appointed amenity areas—which include a gym and lounge area as well as an outdoor terrace—are now nearing completion. These limited amenity offerings will help keep maintenance costs low for residents. The building offers its south-facing residents sweeping views of the rapidly-expanding Toronto skyline, protected from future obstruction by Sir Winston Churchill Park and the St. Clair Reservoir to the south.

South face of The Code Condos, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

