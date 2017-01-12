| by Jack Landau |

New development is being spurred across Toronto along Eglinton Avenue by the Crosstown LRT, now under construction and planned to open in 2021. One of the nodes attracting attention is where Eglinton meets Don Mills Road, and in 2015 Lindvest Properties launched Sonic Condos, a 28-storey tower and first phase of the developer's new community to the southeast of the intersection. Now, following on the success of phase one, Lindvest has begun marketing for the community's second phase, dubbed SuperSonic Condos.

SuperSonic Condos (R) and Sonic Condos (L), image courtesy of Lindvest

Rising from a three-storey podium shared with the first phase, SuperSonic will rise 30 storeys. Designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects, SuperSonic offers 299 suites in layouts including 1 bedroom + den units (some offering 2 bathrooms) starting at 613 ft², 2-bedroom units starting at 651 ft², and 3-bedroom suites starting at 941 ft². All of SuperSonic's units will offer private balconies, terraces or patios.

Residents of these suites will have access to over 25,000 ft² of indoor and outdoor amenity space, with interior spaces appointed by U31 and outdoor spaces by landscape architects NAK Design Group. The ground floor residential lobby space replicates the first tower's lobby design, creating a sense of family across the development. Other ground floor amenities at SuperSonic will include a community room, a business centre, a music and theatre room, and a pet wash station.

Lobby at SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

Additional amenities will be located on the third floor of the shared podium, including a party room, a dining room, a fitness room with yoga studio, a games room with billiards tables, and steam rooms. One level above, the 4th floor rooftop terrace will provide residents of both towers with a communal outdoor space offering a barbeque and dining area, seating alcoves, sunning lounges, private cabanas, and a waterfall feature amidst ample landscaping.

4th floor terrace at SuperSonic Condos, image courtesy of Lindvest

The outdoor rooftop space will be complemented by an inviting new street-side park open to all neighbours, and offering a figure eight-shaped walking path, a children’s playground, seating areas, exercise equipment, and a water feature.

SuperSonic's suites start in price from the low $300,000s with 80% of the units priced less than $500,000.

