| by Stefan Novakovic |

Held from January 19-22, the annual Interior Design Show will bring hundreds of Canadian and international designers to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Returning to Toronto for its 19th year, IDS highlights new design trends, with the four-day event intended to catalyze the sharing of new ideas and foster collaboration while providing a showcase for never-before-seen products.

A snapshot from IDS 2013, image by Craig White

"We'll see designers and trends that will encompass the expansion of the outdoor living realm to the fusion of tech and design accumulating into an awe inspiring and ultimately exciting year for design," IDS Canada National Director Karen Kang stated, highlighting some of this year's featured exhibits and speakers.

While IDS' focused exhibits will zero in on a number of current trends and emerging industry practices—with themes ranging from rugs to the evolution of femininity—this year's speakers will include Amanda Nisbet, Nicholas Haslam, and Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Moderated by the Globe's Alex Bozikovic, an architectural conversation between DTAH's Megan Torza and Dubbeldam's Heather Dubbeldam will also be a highlight of this year's IDS Toronto, with the event set to be closed out by a series of speakers on 'House and Home Sunday.'

David Adjaye, image via adjaye.com

This year's special installations will include works by designers Jaime Hayon, Nika Zupanc, and Toronto's own PARTISANS. Finally, globally renowned architect David Adjaye has recently been announced as the International Guest of Honour for IDS 2017. Adjaye will deliver an address emphasizing his architectural principles—founded on the notion of architecture as a transformative experience—on January 20th.

More information can be found on IDS Toronto's official website, where a full schedule is also available, along with a list of this year's speakers, exhibitors, and features.