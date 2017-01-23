| by Salena Barry |

Every new year brings with it a sense of hope, a hope that is often manifested in resolutions to bring something different into our lives, and that often means learning something new. At the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema at Bloor and Bathurst, a winter installment of its Curious Minds: Morning Speaker Series offers Torontonians that opportunity. The winter 2017 lectures offer a diversity of themes including The Beatles and their World, The Big Shadow: the World of Film Noir and, of interest to architecture buffs, Around the World in Art Deco. Considering the development, breadth and continuance of this style which defined the early 20th century and which continues to have an impact on design and architecture of today, the whole series should appeal.

The six-part lecture series is taught by art historian and professional art advisor Natalie Ribkoff, who also teaches at the University of Toronto's School of Continuing Studies. In the series, Ms. Ribkoff considers the origins of Art Deco, its impact on furniture, fashion and architecture. UrbanToronto spoke with her about what to expect from the series and runs from 10 AM to noon on Fridays from January 20th to February 24.

An example of Art Deco Architecture, the Cincinnati Museum Centre, image courtesy of Hot Docs

Your first lecture was last week. What did you cover and what else can we expect from the series?

The first class was a general introduction to the style. We looked at the inspirations for Art Deco, the origins of the style's name and how to recognise the style based on shapes and general appearance.

In the following lectures we will cover specific cities that are centres of Art Deco. The next class will focus on Paris and the 1925 Art Deco Fair. Later we will cover New York and its Art Deco skyscrapers, followed by developments in South Beach, Los Angeles, and Mumbai.

Your Art Deco and New York City lecture would probably be of particular interest to UrbanToronto readers. What can attendees expect to learn?

We will be covering the decorative elements that defined New York Art Deco during the Great Depression. Many New York designers and architects used decorative elements during the Great Depression to attract tenants to their buildings and to distinguish them among other buildings in New York. We will focus on the Rockefeller Centre and the murals that were commissioned for the building, along with the Centre's decorative elements, music hall and sculptures.

How are the classes structured? Are they intended for beginners or for those who have some background in architecture and art?

The classes are meant for people of all levels. I structure the material with the mindset that most attendees do not have a background in the subject. However, some students come with a great deal of knowledge and end up teaching me new things at times! I give a lecture accompanied by slides and at the end, we have a Q & A session. Each week functions as a stand-alone lecture so any new attendees won't feel lost—all you need to bring to class is a curious mind!

Natalie Ribkoff, courtesy of Natalie Ribkoff

Your areas of specialisation are Contemporary Canadian Art, and Inuit Art. How did you come to teach a lecture series on Art Deco?

Yes, those are my areas of speciality, I managed the TD Collection for two decades and that collection, like those of my other clients, is focused on Canadian Art. I came to teach art Deco out of my own interest to learn about a different period of art outside of my specialities. Art Deco, which is actually quite a global style, appealed to me as I encountered a lot of it during my extensive travels and personal research.

What are some good examples of Art Deco in Toronto to check out?

The Carlu and the Hydro Building on Carlton east of Yonge are good examples. In my Art Deco course [at U of T's School of Continuing Studies] I have lectured on Canadian Art Deco. For those curious to learn more about the style in a Canadian context, the Market Gallery's publication that accompanied its 2013 Exhibition Smart Address looks at Art Deco and its succeeding style Art Moderne in Toronto.

Archival Image of Eaton's College Street designed by Ross & MacDonald, constructed in 1931, image from the Toronto Archives

What is one interesting fact about Art Deco that you think most people may not know?

It was a global style before we were global! There are examples of Art Deco all over the world from Shanghai to New Zealand to England. The style spread and adapted to different global locales in a time when communication and travel were not as easy and therefore, in a time when the dissemination of ideas was not as easy as it is now.

You can still purchase tickets for the course at $63, while tickets to individual lectures cost $20. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema box office at 506 Bloor St. West, or online at www.hotdocs.cinema.com.