| by Stefan Novakovic |

On Thursday, January 19th, the 2017 lecture series at the University of Toronto's John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design, kicks off with "What is the Geography of Energy?" Featuring Harvard's Pierre Bélanger and NYU's Jessica F. Green, the discussion will interrogate the relationship betweens human-made landscapes and energy.

The city in a forest? image by Marcus Mitanis

According to the event's official page on the Daniels Faculty website, the "explore how landscapes of energy govern the planet, including how we conceptualize relationships between human intervention and the natural environment, the politics of these equations, and art/design practices that aestheticize (or naturalize/facilitate) destruction."

Held at the Isabel Bader Theatre at 93 Charles Street West in Downtown Toronto, the January 19th event will take place from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. More information about the event—as well as registration instructions—are available at the Daniels Faculty's official website.