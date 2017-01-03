| by Jack Landau |

Over the past few months, we've followed the development of Cityzen and Fernbrook's St. Lawrence Condos architectsAlliance-designed condo towers, coming to the northwest corner of Sherbourne and Front in the east end of Toronto's St. Lawrence neighbourhood. After getting our first glimpse of St. Lawrence Condos' units via a model suite at the project's recently opened presentation centre, newly released floor plans provide a more comprehensive look at the project's suite layouts.

St. Lawrence Condos, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

St. Lawrence Condos' 400 units offer a variety of layouts—sized from 519 ft² to 1,108 ft²—catering to lifestyles ranging from young urban professionals to new families. On the smaller end, a 519 ft² one-bedroom unit offers a main combined kitchen/living space, flanked by a bedroom and bathroom.

1 Bedroom floorplan / 519 SQ FT - 1BD-10, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

Stepping up in size, a 703 ft² two-bedroom floorplan marketed as 2BD-09 features a similarly-sized main living/kitchen/dining area, with an added bedroom and a much larger balcony area compared to the one-bedroom unit shown above. This corner-suite layout offers ample window coverage with nearly full walls of glass bringing ample natural light to the bedrooms and main living area.

2 Bedroom floorplan / 703 SQ FT - 2BD-09, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

Offering a more luxurious configuration, a 1,108 ft² two-bedroom+den layout known as 2BD+D-02 caters to small families. The site features a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom, and a den capable of being converted into a small third bedroom. A sheltered balcony space, similar in size to the two-bedroom layout shown above, will be accessed via the main kitchen/dining/living space.

2 Bedroom + Den floorplan / 1108 SQ FT - 2BD+D-02, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

Though slightly smaller than the two-bedroom+den layout above, the three-bedroom 3BD-01 suite arguably offers greater versatility. Sized at 1,061 ft², this layout offers a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, a second bedroom with a private balcony, flanked by a third sleeping space. The layout also contains a small study corner adjacent to the combined kitchen/dining/living space.

3 Bedroom floorplan / 1061 SQ FT - 3BD-01, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

