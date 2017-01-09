| by Jack Landau |

With planned upgrades to GO Transit's Lakeshore West Line promising increasing service in the future, a collection of GO stations are experiencing new growth in their surrounding neighbourhoods. A large tract of land south of Burlington's Aldershot GO Station will be the site of Stationwest, a major new master-planned community by Adi Development Group. The first phase of the 13-acre, ICON Architects-designed community will consist of 160 townhome units occupying the north and east sides of the site, while a new phase, dubbed 'The West – Condominiums at Stationwest', will add two mid-rise condominium buildings to the mix.

South view of the Stationwest community, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Adding to the stacked townhomes offered in the first phase of sales, The West will contain 86 and 82 condominium units in studio to two-bedroom + dens layouts. The condo units will be sized from 338 ft² to 874 ft², with prices ranging between $198,990 and $449,900. Residents of the second phase's buildings will have access to a shared amenity area joining the two mid-rises, offering spaces appointed by interior designers U31. Among the amenities on offer, The West will include a gym, a party room, an outdoor terrace, and a lobby space with 8-hour concierge service. We will return for a closer look at these spaces in an upcoming article.

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

With a location steps from Aldershot GO Station, Burlington Transit's Route 300, and a quick drive from Highways 403, 407 and the QEW, The West will cater to a range those commuting by a range of modes, putting all of south-central Ontario's Golden Horseshoe region within easy reach of residents.

Location of Stationwest Burlington, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Interest in The West's suites has been high, with 65% of the new phase sold after previewing to VIP registrants in October. The West plans to celebrate its official Grand Opening in just under a month, on February 4, 2017.

The West – Condominiums at Stationwest, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

