| by Alexander Vu |

This week, our 'Explainer' considers the controversial and daring phenomenon dubbed 'Rooftopping'. With the increase of urban development and access to social media, the photography community has shown an uprising popularity of extreme photos, which usually involves multiple risks behind every snap.

Our sister site SkyriseCities.com, provides an in-depth overview:

Rooftoppers in Toronto, image by Flickr user Freaktography via Creative Commons

Photographers are always on the hunt for the best shooting opportunities. And the urban playgrounds of the world's densest cities provide an ideal environment for spontaneous exploration. If they're adventurous enough, some photographers will even scale the tallest buildings in their city for a never-before-seen view of the streets and structures below. These urban escapades have become increasingly common around the world, earning the practice its own label: rooftopping.

You can find the rest of our story on our sister site, SkyriseCities.com.