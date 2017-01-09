| by Jack Landau |

North St. Lawrence Market dig delves deep into Toronto’s foodie history; Transportation director Barbara Gray on the future of our roadways; Milton mayor Gord Krantz takes longevity record from Hazel McCallion; and more news:

North St. Lawrence Market dig delves deep into Toronto’s foodie history (Toronto Star)

Metro Talks: Transportation director Barbara Gray on the future of our roadways (Metro News)

This UberEats bike courier is pulling back the curtain on the industry (Globe and Mail)

Former ombudsman says Tory’s secrecy request is anti-democratic (Metro News)

Duly Quoted: Andy Byford, on his Optimism for the TTC in 2017 (Torontoist)

Milton mayor Gord Krantz takes longevity record from Hazel McCallion (Toronto Star)

Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives planning accessiblity upgrade (Metro News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

How 56 Leonard Compares to its Early Renderings (New York)

Northbound on Yonge: A Look Back at Canada's First Streetcar Line (Toronto)

Bridgestone Americas Approaching Final Height in Nashville (Nashville)

Construction Underway at Left Bank Development in Birmingham (Birmingham)