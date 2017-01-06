| by Jack Landau |

GTA real-estate market conditions presage further rise in home prices (Globe and Mail)

TTC gift store a hit over the holidays (Metro News)

Now and Then: Toronto General Hospital (Torontoist)

A timeline of Bombardier’s excuses for not building Toronto’s new transit fleet (Toronto Life)

Duly Quoted: Giorgio Mammoliti Tries to Justify Why He Has the Worst Attendance at City Hall (Torontoist)

Canada No. 1 on New York Times travel list, but Toronto's stock falls (CBC News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge a Wonder of the Modern World (San Francisco)

A Tale of Two Skyscrapers: Growth in London's Bishopsgate (London)

Pacific Gate Tops Off in San Diego (San Diego)

The Sinclair on the Rise Along Chicago's Gold Coast (Chicago)