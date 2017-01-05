| by Jack Landau |

Toronto-area home sales set record high in 2016, average prices soar; Toronto seen to be green in tree-canopy mapping of cities around the world; A Development Proposal for Jarvis and Gerrard Will Spare “Hooker Harvey’s”; and more news:

Toronto-area home sales set record high in 2016, average prices soar (Metro News)

Toronto seen to be green in tree-canopy mapping of cities around the world (Toronto Star)

Making it safer for pedestrians in Toronto's busy Entertainment District (Metro News)

Downtown Toronto continues to shed its grittiness (Globe and Mail)

A Development Proposal for Jarvis and Gerrard Will Spare “Hooker Harvey’s” (Torontoist)

Toronto to get a newcomer council (Metro News)

Why part of TTC’s St. Patrick station is still sealed off after 1975 murder (Toronto Star)

No Matter How You Look at it, Toronto Property Taxes are Really Low (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

The Increasing Popularity of Rooftopping (Global)

Shenzhen Racks Up Supertall Count with Kohn Pedersen Fox-Designed Tower (Shenzhen)

Redevelopment of Vancouver Post Office Includes Three New Towers (Vancouver)

222 2nd Ave S a Symbol of Change in Downtown Nashville (Nashville)