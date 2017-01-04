| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's urban canopy beats London's but trails Vancouver's; TTC urged to use cameras to catch drivers who pass streetcars taking on riders; The TTC Is Cutting Printed Schedules to Save 0.02 Per Cent on Their Budget; and more news:

Toronto's urban canopy beats London's but trails Vancouver's (Metro News)

Limited housing supply in Vancouver and Toronto will help buoy house price inflation: report (Financial Post)

How Not to be a Transit Jerk in 2017 (Torontoist)

TTC urged to use cameras to catch drivers who pass streetcars taking on riders (Toronto Star)

The TTC Is Cutting Printed Schedules to Save 0.02 Per Cent on Their Budget (Torontoist)

Mayor Tory throw support behind more powers for TTC officers (Metro News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Fox Plaza: An Action Icon (Los Angeles)

Concrete Slab Facilitates Construction of New La Défense Tower (Paris)

625 West Adams on the Rise in Chicago's West Loop (Chicago)

The Kirby Collection on the Rise in Suburban Houston (Houston)