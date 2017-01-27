| by Jack Landau |

Rosedale NIMBYs Push Back Against Four-Storey Condo; Wynne to halt Tory’s plans for road tolls on Gardiner, DVP; New report outlines vision for how to make Toronto a world-class cycling city; and more news:

The failed expressway that gave birth to the Spadina subway (Toronto Star)

Rosedale NIMBYs Push Back Against Four-Storey Condo (Torontoist)

Record year for the GTA new homes market (BILD Blog)

Wynne to halt Tory’s plans for road tolls on Gardiner, DVP (Globe and Mail)

New report outlines vision for how to make Toronto a world-class cycling city (Metro News)

Icebreakers Invites Toronto to Embrace Winter Through Public Art (Torontoist)

MLSE LaunchPad is an unprecedented venture aiming to help Toronto’s at-risk youth (Globe and Mail)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Australia Day Takes Sydney Harbor Back in Time (Sydney)

David Chipperfield's The Bryant Nearing Completion in Midtown Manhattan (New York)

Curtain Wall Going Up on YUL in Montreal (Montreal)