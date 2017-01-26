| by Jack Landau |

Policy change needed to save Toronto heritage buildings; Toronto's Green Line linear park inches forward; Take a look inside MLSE’s fancy new Moss Park sports facility for kids; and more news:

A coffee house, bike repair shop and art gallery — all under one roof (Metro News)

TTC gets money for drug testing, but not subway safety plan (Toronto Star)

Policy change needed to save Toronto heritage buildings (Metro News)

Denzil Minnan-Wong Goes After Kristyn Wong-Tam on Twitter, Looks Really Terrible (Torontoist)

Why does Toronto give more protection to trees than it does to buildings? Keenan (Toronto Star)

Toronto's Green Line linear park inches forward (Metro News)

Duly Quoted: Glenn De Baeremaeker, on the City Budget (Torontoist)

Take a look inside MLSE’s fancy new Moss Park sports facility for kids (Toronto Life)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Vancouverism: A Made-In-Vancouver Approach to Planning (Vancouver)

One Blackfriars Soon to Top Off in London (London)

$1.8 Billion Royal Atlantis Luxury Resort Coming to Dubai's Palm Jumeirah (Dubai)