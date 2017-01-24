| by Jack Landau |

Community 'furious' over demolition of 110-year-old building, head of residents’ association says (CP24)

Federal Infrastructure Dollars Coming to George Brown and OCAD (Torontoist)

These mysterious art installations are taking over the waterfront right now (Toronto Life)

Toronto budget chief echoes Rob Ford and suggests that city has too many managers (Metro News)

Watch the Women’s March Take Over Nathan Phillips Square (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Introducing SkyriseVancouver (Global)

Forum Finds LXIV (Global)

London's Lexicon Shines Bright in New Photos (London)

Goettsch Partners Wins Design Competition for Two-Tower Shenzhen Scheme (Shenzhen)