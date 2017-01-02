| by Jack Landau |

Will Brampton move forward in 2017 or remain stuck in neutral?; Bathurst Station Bids Goodbye to Honest Ed’s; 19 years ago, Toronto’s six boroughs amalgamated; and more news:

Will Brampton move forward in 2017 or remain stuck in neutral? (Toronto Star)

Bathurst Station Bids Goodbye to Honest Ed’s (Steve Munro)

19 years ago, Toronto’s six boroughs amalgamated (Toronto Star)

Expecting to buy or sell a home in Toronto in 2017? Here's what to expect (Metro News)

Calculating the Effect of Uneven Headways (Steve Munro)

Historicist: Ringing in the Centennial Year (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Looking Back at the Supertall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre (Guangzhou)

Lillehammer Art Museum and Cinema Expansion a Blend of Old and New (Lillehammer)

CTBUH Marks 2016's Biggest Skyscraper Milestones (Global)

Readers Select Their Favourite Buildings in Toronto and Calgary (Canada)

A Plan to Colonize Mars (Global)

3D-Printed "Oceanscrapers" Respond to Climate Change Threat (Global)

Foster + Partners Aims for the Moon with Lunar Habitation Project (Global)

Floating City the Wave of the Future (Global)



