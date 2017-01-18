| by Jack Landau |

Failing Presto fare gates madden passengers; Gripes about the TTC are well-founded, but the future looks brighter; Lack of funding means Toronto Community Housing could board up a unit a day in 2018; and more news:

Chris Selley: TTC service has improved. Now let’s have more, please, and faster (National Post)

Failing Presto fare gates madden passengers (Metro News)

Bloordale gets fitted with new bike racks (Toronto Star)

Analysis of 514 Cherry Service for December 2016 (Steve Munro)

Gripes about the TTC are well-founded, but the future looks brighter (Globe and Mail)

Bombardier streetcar schedule has more ‘credibility’ with new management: TTC head (Financial Post)

Lack of funding means Toronto Community Housing could board up a unit a day in 2018 (Metro News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Portage and Main the Most Famous Intersection in Canada (Winnipeg)

Building Design Magazine Releases 2017 World Architecture Top 100 List (Global)

Plans for Boston's Tallest Residential Tower in Jeopardy (Boston)

30-Storey Mixed-Use Development Proposed in Brisbane (Brisbane)