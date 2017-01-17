Toronto condo rent surges as housing prices soar; John Tory Enjoys Middle of the Road Approval Ratings; Toronto to get more red-light cameras as part of road safety plan; and more news:
Toronto condo rent surges as housing prices soar (Metro News)
2016 was a record-setting year for Canada’s housing market (Globe and Mail)
Good news / bad news: TTC closing rapid transit lines during 35 weekends in 2017 (Transit Toronto)
Poll Position: John Tory Enjoys Middle of the Road Approval Ratings (Torontoist)
Toronto to get more red-light cameras as part of road safety plan (Metro News)
Average price of a Canadian home is up but there are signs of a slowdown (CBC News)
