| by Jack Landau |

Toronto condo rent surges as housing prices soar; John Tory Enjoys Middle of the Road Approval Ratings; Toronto to get more red-light cameras as part of road safety plan; and more news:

Toronto condo rent surges as housing prices soar (Metro News)

2016 was a record-setting year for Canada’s housing market (Globe and Mail)

Good news / bad news: TTC closing rapid transit lines during 35 weekends in 2017 (Transit Toronto)

Poll Position: John Tory Enjoys Middle of the Road Approval Ratings (Torontoist)

Toronto to get more red-light cameras as part of road safety plan (Metro News)

Average price of a Canadian home is up but there are signs of a slowdown (CBC News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

OMA-Designed Arts Venue Approved by Manchester Council (Manchester)

Viñoly-Designed Miami Development Features an Amenity Skybridge (Miami)

Los Angeles Hotel Design Evokes California Geography (Los Angeles)

Forum Finds LXIII (Global)