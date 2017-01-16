| by Jack Landau |

As Toronto's Fashion District changes, small businesses are feeling the heat; TTC plans 35 subway closures this year; These acid-white LEDs serve as a lesson for Toronto planners; and more news:

As Toronto's Fashion District changes, small businesses are feeling the heat (Globe and Mail)

TTC plans 35 subway closures this year (Toronto Star)

These acid-white LEDs serve as a lesson for Toronto planners (Globe and Mail)

18 years ago, Mayor Mel Lastman called in the Army for snow removal (Toronto Star)

How Toronto Is Dealing With Its Waterfront Pollution (Torontoist)

Legalized skating on Grenadier Pond a small win for Torontonians (Globe and Mail)

How Much Service Actually Runs on King Street? (Steve Munro)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

How the Supertall Shenzhen CFC Changfu Centre Stacks Up (Shenzhen)

DIALOG's Michael Zabinski Talks Edmonton's Urban Shift and Winter Potential (Edmonton)

The National Mall a Symbol of American Values, Power, and Nationhood (Washington D.C.)

Foster + Partners-Designed Supertall Varso Tower to be Poland's Tallest (Warsaw)