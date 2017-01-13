| by Jack Landau |

A Foreign Homebuyer Tax is Just One Option for Tackling Toronto’s Rising Home Prices; Yonge-Sheppard station entrance remains closed more than two years later as delays continue; Office vacancies on the rise, but globally, safe-haven Canada is in demand; and more news:

Mississauga residents wondering why progress so slow at blast site (Metro News)

Liberals explore creation of new housing benefit for low-income renters (CBC News)

A Foreign Homebuyer Tax is Just One Option for Tackling Toronto’s Rising Home Prices (Torontoist)

Yonge-Sheppard station entrance remains closed more than two years later as delays continue (Toronto Star)

Office vacancies on the rise, but globally, safe-haven Canada is in demand (Financial Post)

Inside Salesforce’s tropics-inspired Toronto office, with spa-like shower rooms, a tiki bar and treadmills with built-in phones (Toronto Life)

