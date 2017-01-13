A Foreign Homebuyer Tax is Just One Option for Tackling Toronto’s Rising Home Prices; Yonge-Sheppard station entrance remains closed more than two years later as delays continue; Office vacancies on the rise, but globally, safe-haven Canada is in demand; and more news:
Mississauga residents wondering why progress so slow at blast site (Metro News)
Liberals explore creation of new housing benefit for low-income renters (CBC News)
A Foreign Homebuyer Tax is Just One Option for Tackling Toronto’s Rising Home Prices (Torontoist)
Yonge-Sheppard station entrance remains closed more than two years later as delays continue (Toronto Star)
Office vacancies on the rise, but globally, safe-haven Canada is in demand (Financial Post)
Inside Salesforce’s tropics-inspired Toronto office, with spa-like shower rooms, a tiki bar and treadmills with built-in phones (Toronto Life)
The National Trust Restores its First Historic Structure (Global)
CTBUH Highlights Record-Breaking Skyscraper Completions in 2016 (Global)
Aedas Proposes Office Skyscraper in Shenzhen (Shenzhen)
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Finds A New Hope in Los Angeles (Los Angeles)