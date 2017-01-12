| by Jack Landau |

LRT construction leaves Eglinton businesses worried about future; Troubled Trump Toronto hotel put on the block; Transit advocates lodge complaint over controversial Scarborough subway debate; and more news:

LRT construction leaves Eglinton businesses worried about future (Toronto Star)

Toronto housing boom to continue as Vancouver slumps (Globe and Mail)

Transit advocates lodge complaint over controversial Scarborough subway debate (Metro News)

Troubled Trump Toronto hotel put on the block (Globe and Mail)

City Hall asked to fund more staff amid 'extraordinary’ growth (Metro News)

Tory backs proposal to let city workers bid for Scarborough garbage contract (Globe and Mail)

Delayed Scarborough subway gets more expensive by the month (Metro News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Tactical Urbanism Reveals the Potential of Public Spaces (Global)

Woods Bagot-Designed 6-Star Hotel Proposed for Australia's Gold Coast (Brisbane)

Excavation Underway for 1575 West Georgia Street (Vancouver)

Long Island City to Get a New Tallest Building (New York)