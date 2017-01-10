| by Jack Landau |

Toronto creating first indigenous business district (Metro News)

TTC blames service cuts on streetcar delays (Toronto Star)

Some good things that will almost definitely happen in Toronto in 2017 (Toronto Life)

Kids ‘ecstatic’ boat-shaped treehouse in Toronto allowed to stay aloft after city ordered it torn down (National Post)

John Tory Wants to Change Rules so He Can Meet With His Executive in Secret (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Laying Tracks for the Future: DIALOG's Antonio Gómez-Palacio on Transit in Canada (Global)

New York Governor Proposes Overhaul of JFK Airport (New York)

Woods Bagot Designs New Student Accommodations Tower in Brisbane (Brisbane)

Forum Finds LXII (Global)