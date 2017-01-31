| by Stefan Novakovic |

Home to its first residents by late November of last year, the Page + Steele / IBI Group-designed Backstage on the Esplanade is now practically complete. With final construction details coming together as the project's public realm and retail spaces take shape, the 36-storey condominium is becoming a part of the city's maturing Downtown core.

Looking east on January 31st, image by Stefan Novakovic

Developed by Fernbrook Homes, Castlepoint Numa, and Cityzen Development Group, the 284-unit tower is mostly occupied, with the final few podium-level suites currently being finished. Amenity areas are also now being fitted out, with a number of spaces—including the gym—now open to residents. Appointed by Studio Munge, the project's interiors are now largely completed.

Work on the east facade, looking southwest, image by Stefan Novakovic

The remaining exterior work is also underway following a number of weather-related disruptions in recent weeks. Porcelain tiling is now being installed along the tower's east façade, accenting the otherwise glassy tower with a note of material variety. Atop the podium, the outdoor amenity space is also being prepared for landscaping during the warmer months, while some of the project's more conspicuous construction work continues at grade.

A look at the podium levels, image by Stefan Novakovic

Weather permitting, the coming weeks will see concrete poured around the base of the tower, shaping the extended sidewalk to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Contributing to the revitalization of what was until recently a somewhat overlooked pocket of Downtown, a new signalized intersection—secured as a public realm benefit from the neighbouring L Tower development—is also being installed at Yonge and The Esplanade, making for a more permeable and walkable public realm.

Another look at the Esplanade frontage, image by Stefan Novakovic

The imminent completion of the main residential entrance and the more gradual occupancy of the project's retail spaces will—together with new landscaping by Claude Cormier + Associés—hopefully contribute to a more animated public realm, extending Yonge Street's busy, pedestrian-orietned character south of Front Street.

We will keep you updated as the project's public realm continues to take shape, and construction wraps up. In the meantime, further information is available in our dataBase file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our Forum.