| by Jack Landau |

It has been almost seven months since members of the Toronto's Ward 20 Trinity-Spadina community gathered at the site of Grange Park to celebrate the ongoing revitalization of the public space. At that time, construction of the reimagined park was in full swing, with work in progress on the park's grading and pathways. Much work has been done in the months since, and the park is still on track to reopen this coming spring.

Panorama of construction at Grange Park, image by Craig White

Designed by PFS Studios and Thinc Design, the completed Grange Park 2.0 will include new play areas and water features by Earthscape, 60 new trees, a series of walking paths, and a central paved gathering place capable of hosting outdoor venues and programmed events. Recent images overlooking the park from the Art Gallery of Ontario reveal progress of the curving footpaths, and the contoured areas forged by paths that will soon be livened up with grass and planters.

Construction at Grange Park, image by Craig White

As of late-December, work on the project was 80% complete. Construction activity is expected to continue until the end of January, with a site closure and work stoppage to follow in February and March. Depending on the weather, work will then resume in April to complete elements such as the water features, children's play area, off-leash dog areas, and placement of public furniture. Construction will also continue for building components like the park's washrooms and a maintenance building.

Construction at Grange Park, image by Craig White

Among the final stages in the park's construction, the relocation of Henry Moore's Large Two Forms sculpture from its current position outside of the AGO at Dundas and McCaul Streets to the park's northwest edge is expected to take place in the spring.

Construction at Grange Park, image by Craig White

