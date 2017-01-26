| by Jack Landau |

As in Toronto, Oakville's population has been steadily increasing. While the desire to move into the centre of the city is being answered by new condominium and apartment towers, Upper Oakville's greater abundance of space creates the right conditions for more low-rise housing solutions. One of the communities rising to supply the housing market—Dunpar's Trafalgar Ridge—is now taking shape near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road. It is gradually adding 112 townhomes to the area, with sizes ranging from 1,940 ft to 2,800 ft².

Construction at Trafalgar Ridge, image by Jack Landau

Trafalgar Ridge is made up of 11 blocks of three-storey townhomes, laid out between Trafalgar Road on the east and Lillykin Street on the west. When we last checked in on the project in late 2016, installation of red brick and Indiana limestone was progressing on "Block K", in the northwest corner of the site. In the time since, all the finishing touches have been completed on Block K's exterior, as well as on "Block J" to the south.

Details on Block K of Trafalgar Ridge, image by Jack Landau

Further to the south, the wood-frame structure of "Block I" is now fully in place, while windows have been installed in advance of the final brick and limestone cladding. At the time of our visit, crews were using a bucket lift to apply shingles to the block's sloping roof.

Block I of Trafalgar Ridge, image by Jack Landau

The remaining blocks in various states of construction, with some almost fully finished in brick and stone, and others not yet fully framed. With a relatively mild winter weather so far, the pace of construction seems to be progressing steadily, and the homes could be complete in a matter of months at the current rate.

East-facing view across the Trafalgar Ridge site, image by Jack Landau

The completed development will put its residents a short distance south of Highway 407, north of the QEW-Highway 403 combo, and a short bus ride north of Oakville GO station, allowing for easy commutes throughout the region.

Block J of Trafalgar Ridge, image by Jack Landau

