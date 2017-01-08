| by Cody Kita |

A rezoning application and Official Plan Amendment has been submitted to the City of Toronto to allow an 8-storey residential building at 599 Kennedy Road, with the project slated to contribute 29 residential units to Scarborough's Kennedy Park neighbourhood. Located just south of Corvette Avenue on the east side of Kennedy, the project would replace a single-storey commercial plaza—and its surface parking lot—with a mid-rise building.

The site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Designed by Architecture Unfolded for Harplin Inc., the 29-unit development features a residential unit mix that includes 7 one-bedrooms + den (24%), 6 two-bedroom + den (21%) and 16 three-bedroom + den (55%) suites.

The west elevation, image via submission to the City of Toronto

With three-bedroom suites making up the majority of the residential suites, the Scarborough proposal offers an uncommonly family-oriented unit mix. By comparison, many of Toronto's new-build condos and recent proposals—most of which are clustered closer to Downtown—continue to be dominated by more investor-friendly one-bedroom homes.

The east elevation, image via submission to the City of Toronto

To serve residents, the ground floor includes a 23 space bicycle storage room and an indoor amenity space with direct access to an outdoor amenity area on the property's northern side. Meanwhile, vehicle access to the underground garage would be provided on the south side of the building.

The ground floor plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

A driveway would take up much of the ground floor, providing access to the 10 at-grade parking spaces at the rear of the building, as well as to the 25-space, single-level underground garage. In total, 35 total parking spots are planned for the 29-unit development, with the ratio of vehicle spaces to residential suites reflecting the area's car-dependent character.

The site as it appears now, image via Google Maps

While it's still early in the planning process, UrbanToronto will continue to provide updates as the development progresses. More information can be found in our dataBase file for the development, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.