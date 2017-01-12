| by Stefan Novakovic |

South of Toronto's Regent Park, Parliament Street could see intensification in the coming years with a 12-storey project recently proposed at 191 Parliament. Consisting of street-level retail, four floors of office space, and some 30 live-work units, the Downing Street Group development would add a mix of commercial oriented uses to the stretch of Parliament just north of Queen.

Looking northeast, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The project would replace a pair of two and three-storey warehouse form buildings that occupy the site. Currently vacant, both buildings were commercial in nature. While the building at 187 Parliament has been mostly empty for over a decade, the adjoining structure—at 191 Parliament—was home to an auto rental office until 2016.

A 3D view of the site, image via Google Maps

Designed by Kohn Partnership Architects, the project attempts to integrate the neighbourhood's architectural character along the lower levels, with a three-storey brick frontage echoing the area's warehouse typologies. Above, the tower levels meet Parliament with the full 12-storey height, while the east frontage—accessible from a laneway known as Danvers Avenue—backs out onto its low-rise residential surroundings via a series of terraced stepbacks. In approaching—but not fully meeting—the City's 45º angular plane guideline, the project takes on the somewhat triangular massing common to many of Toronto's recent mid-rises.

Looking northwest, image via submission to the City of Toronto

While retail, loading space, and the commercial lobby take up much of the ground floor, levels 2, 3, 4, and 5, are devoted to office uses. The upper levels are occupied by up to 30 live-work units, though the exact configuration of suites is still taking shape. According to the planning rationale, the building "will also incorporate an area for non-residential uses, including small-scale information technology business uses and artist/maker studios." The suites will range in size from 437 ft² to 765 ft², with adaptable layouts to serve a (hopefully) diverse set of tenants.

The Parliament Street frontage, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Accessible from Anna Hilliard Lane, a two-level underground parking garage would feature 40 spaces, with a total of 58 bicycle spots—38 long-term and 20 short-term—are also planned. The long-term spaces would be housed on the P1 level, while the short-term spots are set to be provided in bike racks fronting Parliament.

The office lobby would be accessible via a colonnade, with retail fronting the street, image via submission to City of Toronto

With a site plan and rezoning submission filed to the City in December, the project is now making its way through the early stages of the planning process. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the development continues to take shape. In the meantime, you can find more information in our dataBase file, linked below.