| by Jack Landau |

Time is quickly running out to cast your votes in our third annual Year-End Readers' Poll, set to close at midnight, December 20th. Over the last couple of weeks a record-breaking number of you — over 1,000 — have voted across three categories, covering 20 to 53 metre-high buildings, 53 to 105 metre-high buildings, and 105 to 200 metre-high buildings.

Since our last update on the leaderboards just over a week ago, the top choices remain unchanged, with mild fluctuations in percentage of votes cast. In our most popular category, TALL: 105-200 metres, Mattamy Homes and Goldman Group's Picasso Condos remains in the lead, with 23.67% of votes. While this is a slight decrease from the 24% recorded last week, it is still dozens of votes ahead of the 17.26% of votes secured by second place Sun Life Financial Tower.

Current standings in our 'TALL: 105-200 metres' category

The leader in our TALL-ish: 53-105 metres category is still First Gulf's Globe and Mail Centre, holding an impressive 36.51% of votes, with over triple the votes of second place oneeleven Condominiums, which currently holds 10.21% of votes.

Current standings in our 'TALL-ish: 53-105 metres' category

The closest battle is currently being waged in our WELL GROUNDED: 20-53 metres category, where Gairloch Developments and Centrestone Urban Developments Inc.'s 383 Sorauren Avenue holds 23.79% of the vote, and just a slight 4% lead over DundeeKilmer's Canary District Condominiums.

Current standings in our 'WELL GROUNDED: 20-53 metres' category

Meanwhile, our sister site SkyriseCalgary's year-end poll is also wrapping up soon. The inaugural poll covers not just completed buildings, but under-construction projects too, and Calgary's all-time best buildings.

***

Have fun! And spread the word! You do not need to be an UrbanToronto or SkyriseCities member to vote. Voice your opinions on this year's candidates and share the poll on social media using the hashtag, #UrbanTorontoPoll.

The polls run until midnight on December 20th, and the final results will published on UrbanToronto and SkyriseCalgary on December 23rd.