| by Stefan Novakovic |

Closing out another year, our 'Topping Off' series takes a look at UrbanToronto's 10 most popular 'Buildings' threads of 2016 on our Forum. It was another busy year of development, with the relentlessly growing city keeping our discussion Forum lively.

10. Eaton Centre Nordstrom

Kicking off the list, the redevelopment of the CF Eaton Centre's former Sears store was a host topic of discussion, Occupying a prominent Yonge Street frontage, the space has since been re-opened as a Nordstrom, with the location representing one of the American company's first forays into Canada. Given the location, many Forum members have turned a critical eye to the project's contribution (or lack thereof) to the streetscape.

View from the Eaton Centre's Uniqlo opening, image by Forum contributor stjames2queenwest

9. 488 University

In 9th place, a startling feat of engineering at 488 University has been the subject of lively discussion and photo updates. With a glassy residential tower being built atop the existing mid-century office building, Amexon's Core Architects-designed project is a one-of-a-kind addition to Toronto's sea of construction cranes.

Construction of the Residences at 488 University Avenue, image by Forum contributor ramr

8. Massey Tower

Just south of the new Nordstrom, meanwhile, a major addition is shaping up on the east side of Yonge north of Queen. Mod and Tricon's Hariri Pontarini-designed Massey Tower is now well above grade, with 2017 set to see the building rise to its 60-storey height. Once complete, the project—which has been relatively well received on the Forum—will be a conspicuous addition to the Downtown core.

Construction at Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

7. Emerald Park

Yonge & Sheppard's Emerald Park Condos has also been one of this year's most-viewed Forum threads. With residents now moving in, the retail spaces at the base of the green-tinted towers are also soon to open. Designed by Rosario Varacalli, the Bazis project has inspired lively debate and discussion, along with regular photo updates.

Emerald Park Condos, image by Jack Landau

6. EY Tower

Now nearing completion in the Financial District, the rise of Oxford's EY Tower has been one of Toronto's most eye-catching Downtown sights this year. Designed by a team led by Kohn Pedersen Fox, the 40-storey project has been one of the most photographed buildings in our Forum.

EY Tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

5. Casa (Finch West)

Further afield, the thread for Medallion Properties' multi-tower complex at 2345 Finch Avenue West has been very widely viewed this year. The north Etobicoke development has been thoroughly photographer by UT Forum member PMT, with the updates bringing in thousands of pageviews. throughout the year.

Construction of Casa, image by Forum contributor PMT

4. Mississauga & Bovaird Mall

In a somewhat surprising turn, a proposed mall in Brampton stakes its place as one of this year's most viewed Forum threads. A thorough discussion from our members speculates on the nature of the development, offering detailed analysis of the planning context for the development.

Aerial view of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive, image via Google Maps

3. Ten York

Back in Downtown Toronto, the thread for Tridel's 65-storey Ten York makes it into this year's top 3. With the tower levels now rising into the South Core skyline and cladding being applied, the Wallman Architects-designed project—notable for its sharp triangular podium—is already one of Toronto's more recognizable buildings from street (or Gardiner) level. Detailed photo updates and architectural analysis have made the thread one of the most popular of the year.

Construction at Ten York, image by Marcus Mitanis

2. 88 Scott

If you're spending any time Downtown, it's hard to miss the 58-storey tower under construction at 88 Scott Street. Easily one of the most photographed construction sites in the city, the prominent tower—which has risen from a 12-storey form to nearly its full height over the course of the year—takes second place. The Concert Properties project was designed by Page + Steele / IBI Group.

88 Scott Street approaching final height, image by Jack Landau

1. One Bloor East

Not surprisingly, the title of most viewed thread of the year belongs to the city's tallest under construction tower. Designed by Hariri Pontarini for Great Gulf, One Bloor East is arguably also one of the city's best ongoing projects. This year, the 76-storey tower's sinuous form was defined by cladding, creating a landmark presence at Yonge and Bloor.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

***

We look forward to another year of urban growth 2017. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this year's top threads using the comments section provided below.