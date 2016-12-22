| by Jack Landau |

For our last Throwback Thursday on 2016, we are taking a look at the St. Clair Avenue West site of BLVD Developments and Lifetime Developments' The Code Condos. Back in August 2012, the site at Parkwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West was home to the long-abandoned ruins of a cancelled construction project from the mid 2000s. These remnants would be demolished in Spring 2014, to make way for the new 9-storey condominium development.

View of The Code Condos site, August 2012, image by Forum contributor AlbertC

Fast forward to December 2016, and a similar vantage point reveals the completed Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed building. The first occupancies are now in progress for the building's 118 units, many of which include forver-protected unobstructed views to the Downtown skyline, thanks to the 21-acre Sir Winston Churchill Park, located across St. Clair Avenue to the south.

View of The Code Condos site, December 2016, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!