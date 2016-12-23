| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of an iconic building in Toronto's sporting history. Some time after being purchased by Loblaws in 2004, the historical Maple Leaf Gardens was converted into a new flagship location for the grocery chain, as well as a new athletic centre for Ryerson University. Submitted to the Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this southwest view overlooks the building now known as Ryerson's Mattamy Athletics Centre + Loblaws at the Gardens. To the east, demolition activity is now clearing the site of Stanley Condominiums, a 37-storey condo tower by Tribute Communities.

Southwest aerial view of Maple Leaf Gardens, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

