| by Jack Landau |

Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Empty Quarter, today's Photo of the Day features a holiday scene from Mississauga. Captured from the roof of Square One Shopping Centre, this view highlights Christmas decorations inside the mall, and a festive seasonal illumination of the landmark Absolute World condominium towers' mechanical penthouse levels.

View from atop Square One in Mississauga, image by Empty Quarter via Flickr

