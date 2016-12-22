| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Dundas Street West for a view of a new mid-rise condominium development. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Mafaldaboy, this photo shows TAS' DUKE Condos nearing completion. The 7-storey, Quadrangle Architects-designed development rises 7 storeys, and will soon add 85 units to the Dundas and Keele area.

DUKE Condos on Dundas West, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

