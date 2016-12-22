| by Stefan Novakovic |

Just south of Lawrence Avenue, a new development proposal has been submitted to the City of Toronto to allow an 8-storey, 105-unit project at 3019 Dufferin Street. Located on a 2,000 m² site on the east side of the street at Claver Avenue, the Hounslow Holdings project features a design by Architecture Unfolded, along with landscaping by NAK Design Group.

At the corner of Dufferin and Claver, the building's 7-storey frontage is accented by a red stripe above the street level. An interplay of grey and white tones characterizes the body of the building, which eschews a glassy window-fall façade in favour of a more solid presence.

A rendering of the project, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The building fronts the corner with a 438 m² retail space, while the main residential entrance is off the quieter Claver Avenue to the east. The lobby is neighboured by a street-level amenity space, while vehicle access to the 102-space underground garage is also via Claver, at the southeast corner of the building.

The ground floor plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The south and west frontages (on Claver and Dufferin respectively) see most of the building rise to its full 8-storey height—albeit with a setback above the 7th storey. By contrast, the east frontage features a 45-degree angular plane that's designed to transition the scale to the surrounding low-rise context. Likely anticipating future development on the north side of the block, the north elevation has a blank frontage.

The south elevation, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Meanwhile, the residential unit mix calls for 10 bachelor (9%), 88 one-bedroom (84%), and 7 two-bedroom (7%) suites. A total of 110 bicycle parking spaces are also included, along with short-term parking spots on the street. The streetscape will also feature the widened sidewalks and new plantings that are typically required to accompany development.

The site in June 2016, looking northeast from Dufferin and Claver, image via Google Maps

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to develop.