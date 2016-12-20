| by Jack Landau |

Our ongoing coverage of the construction of Chestnut Hill Developments and Fortress Real Developments' Lotus Condos is catching up with the project's growth in Toronto's Bayview Village neighbourhood. When we last checked in on the progress of the 12-storey Kirkor Architects Planners-designed condominium development at the end of November, forming had begun on the first elements of the project's upper parking level at the north end of the site.

Northwest view across the Lotus site, image by Jack Landau

Despite the recent heavy snowfall across the region, work at the Lotus site appears to be pressing on. In the weeks since, much of the upper parking level level has been poured, with approximately one third of the floor plate awaiting forming at the south end of the site footprint. The image below shows several white plastic protective coverings, which seal off sections of exposed rebar that will tie in with the upward extension of supporting columns.

Weather protective membranes covering exposed rebar, image by Jack Landau

As work moves along on the upper parking level, there are still a few structural columns awaiting installation at the southwest corner of the lower parking level floor plate, where an earthen ramp formerly used by personnel and machinery to access the pit is undergoing excavation. The clearing of this corner of the site is the last remaining obstacle preventing the final lower level level columns from being formed.

Excavation at the southwest corner of the Lotus site, image by Jack Landau

Over the course of the next several months, Lotus will rise 138 feet above Sheppard Avenue East, and will add 244 new condominium units to a fast-growing corridor of mid-rise density east of Bayview. Once completed, residents of Lotus' units will have access to a collection of amenities including a landscaped rooftop outdoor terrace, a fitness room and outdoor yoga garden, a boardroom, and a private dining room.

Lotus Condos, image courtesy of Chestnut Hill Homes/Fortress RDI

We will return with updates as construction of Lotus continues. In the meantime, additional information and another rendering is available in our dataBase file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.