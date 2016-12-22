| by Stefan Novakovic |

East of Toronto's Victoria Park Avenue, the southeast corner of Danforth and Byng is subject to a site plan application for a mid-rise condominium building. Long occupied by a KFC outlet, the Scarborough corner is at the crossroads of three urban environs. Fronting a commercial stretch of Danforth as well as the quiet, residential Byng Avenue, the site also backs out to Oakridge Park to the east.

"Kentucky Fried Chic," image via Google Maps

Designed by David Peterson Architect, the 6-storey project at 3359 Danforth Avenue offers an aesthetically distinct contribution to the streetscape. An interplay of rigid geometric forms adorns the otherwise sparse exterior. Variably configured glazing reinforces the look, while the base of the façade—which hangs cowl-like above the ground floor—introduces the sole diagonal break from the rectilinear design.

A rendering of the project, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Set to be marketed as 'Suites on the Danforth,' the 27-unit proposal calls for a mix of 16 one-bedroom (60%) and 11 two-bedroom (40%) homes; suites ranging in size from 570 ft² to 806 ft². At street level, a 985 ft² retail space fronts the corner, while the remainder of the Danforth frontage is given over to amenity space and the residential lobby.

The ground floor plan, click for a closer view, image via submission to the City of Toronto

On the south end of the site, 11 street-level parking spaces are allocated to residents, with an additional 12 spots housed underground, making for a total of 23 residential spaces. Streetscape improvements will also see sidewalks widened and enhanced with new paving and plantings.

With the developer currently listed as a numbered company, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.