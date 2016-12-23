| by UrbanToronto Staff |

With another year coming to a close, we'd like to wish all our readers a safe and happy holiday season! UrbanToronto's offices will be closed until January 2nd while our team takes time off. In the meanwhile, you can review our year-end series of roundup articles covering the most popular projects, stories, and Forum threads of 2016. During the brief closure, you can still keep tabs on project updates using our Forum, as well as our Facebook and Twitter feeds, and Newsletter.

Our sister site, SkyriseCities.com, will also remain active over the holidays, with new articles and photos from around the world!

Happy Holidays from UrbanToronto

A big thank you to our readers once again for making 2016 such an amazing year for UrbanToronto, and we look forward to covering another year of city building in 2017!