| by Jack Landau |

Hazel McCallion tells province to slow down plans to curb sprawl; Land sale brings Mississauga closer to a waterfront that avoids Toronto’s mistakes; GTA’s supply of newly built homes hits new lows, building group says; and more news:

Hazel McCallion tells province to slow down plans to curb sprawl (Toronto Star)

Land sale brings Mississauga closer to a waterfront that avoids Toronto’s mistakes (Globe and Mail)

Why Some Toronto Schools Are Being Expanded While Others Are Closing (Torontoist)

GTA’s supply of newly built homes hits new lows, building group says (Globe and Mail)

Is it time to end discounted TTC fares for seniors? (Toronto Star)

Here’s what Toronto looked like in the 1800s (Toronto Life)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Back in the USSR: Red Square 25 Years After the Fall of the Soviet Union (Global)

The Science Behind the Signs: Wayfinding in YYC's New International Terminal (Calgary)

SOM Designs Office Tower for Site Near Philadelphia City Hall (Philadelphia)

Georgia Tech to Anchor New Project in Midtown Atlanta (Atlanta)