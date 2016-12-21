| by Jack Landau |

TTC to use undercover officers to catch fare cheats; Kensington Market group aims to keep area affordable; 401 Richmond is already its highest and best use; and more news:

Eglinton Avenue is Toronto's deadliest street (Metro News)

TTC to use undercover officers to catch fare cheats (Toronto Star)

Kensington Market group aims to keep area affordable (Metro News)

401 Richmond is already its highest and best use (Spacing Toronto)

Property taxes in Brampton, Mississauga soar above Toronto’s (Metro News)

Ford Nation Isn’t A Good Book, But It’s Still Important (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Arecibo Observatory: The Golden Eye of the Sky (Global)

Supertall China Resources Headquarters Featured in New Shenzhen Images (Shenzhen)

Hotel and Residential Towers Coming Soon to the Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Site Preparation Ramps Up for 1200 South Indiana (Chicago)